Nvidia climbed 7.1% on Monday as NASDAQ gained 1%.

UBS raised its price target on NVDA to $540 early Tuesday.

July US Retail Sales strongly surpassed consensus.

NVDA stock is about 9% off its all-time high from July 14.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock, up 1% in the early Tuesday session, is running against market direction after UBS raised its price target on the leading maker of computer chips for the artificial intelligence industry. The stock rose more than 7% on Monday.

July US Retail Sales failed to lift US equities despite a noticeable beat. Released one hour before the opening bell on Tuesday, the data revealed a 0.7% MoM growth rate in July. The consensus forecast had been 0.4%, already an improvement over June’s 0.2%.

The market is selling off on Tuesday as US Treasury yields continue their march higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite are all down about 0.8% at the time of writing.

Nvidia stock news: UBS raises price target to $540

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri wrote in a client note on Monday that investors should “stay the course” with Nvidia ahead of Q2 earnings that arrive on August 23, next Wednesday.

Arcuri raised his NVDA price target from $475 to $540, saying that short-term supply constraints on Nvidia’s H100 and A100 GPUs should lead to better profitability. Recent news emerged that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are both stockpiling thousands of the expensive chips for their own generative AI plans.

Arcuri suggested that Nvidia will raise its outlook on the August 23 earnings call, and he now posits Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will guide for $14.5 billion in third-quarter revenues following the last earnings call’s hefty raise to $11 billion in Q2 sales.

The UBS analyst says to expect $10 in earnings per share (EPS) for Nvidia this year and $17 for next year. This would mean that Nvidia is only trading for less than 26 times next year’s earnings, which would make it much cheaper than it currently looks.

Wall Street consensus for the second quarter is $11.06 billion in revenue on $2.08 in EPS.