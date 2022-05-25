- Nvidia could benefit from steady data center demand.
- NVDA stock is expected to post $1.29 a share on $8.09 billion in revenue.
- Market sentiment will play a large roll in after-hours reaction.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is trading up 2.1% at $165 on Wednesday ahead of its quarterly earnings call after the close. The semiconductor behemoth known for its GPUs has beaten earnings expectations for 13 consecutive quarters. Ready to make it 14, the market seems uncertain how much if at all inflation and recent retail jitters could affect Nvidia's results.
Also read: With China in danger of recession, all eyes on Thursday's BABA earnings for clues
Wall Street is expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 on revenue of $8.09 billion.
Nvidia Stock News: Data center demand is key to earnings beat
Although anything could happen, our money is on another earnings beat. Semiconductors are in hot demand, and 2021's chip shortage is yet to be sated. With a lack of supply, chip makers overall should find it easy to raise prices as many of the top designers offer products without simple substitutes. Citi analyst Atif Malik wrote to clients, "We hear data center still remains an area of relative strength within semis, as consumer semis PCs and smartphone-related demand continues to come down.” If true, this is quite positive since data centers account for around 40% of Nvidia's sales.
Of course, the Federal Reserve will release minutes on Wednesday that could affect market sentiment positively or negatively, so it is still possible that the largescale shift in investor williness to pay high multiples for growth stocks could outweigh even positive results and guidance.
In step with Snap, the social media platform that saw its star collapse after releasing a pessimistic vision for business prospects the rest of the year, Nvidia announced this past weekend that it had decided to slow down its rate of hiring. Besides Snap, Nvidia joins a host of other tech firms who are bracing for a recession.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: Is a rally on the way?
Yes, I know, the market has been dropping for weeks. The S&P 500 is yet to touch the all holy 3,400 level that many view as the ultimate bottom in this mayhem. What would make me think NVDA stock is revved up for a reversal now?
In short – the infamous RSI divergence. As you can see on the NVDA daily chart, the range lows on April 27 and May 12 connect at a downward angle. A quick glance at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below, however, tells a different story. Here the two bottoms are drifting upward. This is called divergence. Typically, traders see this take place in the leadup to a reversal.
A rally at this stage, if its has any power, NVDA stock will take aim at $208.90. This is the level that acted as hard support during the first quarter of the year before the recent doom and gloom set in. Additionally, the 9-day moving average is closing ranks with the 20-day moving average. Overtaking the latter would be a second signal that the rally is upon us.
Nvidia daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades below 1.0700
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having dropped to a fresh daily low below 1.0650 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the dollar is struggling to continue to gather strength before the Fed publishes the May minutes.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has regained its traction in the second half of the day and advanced toward the 1.2550 area. The improving risk sentiment seems to be limiting the dollar's gains and helping the pair push higher ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold retreats to $1,850 as US yields rebound
Gold has turned south in the American session and retreated to the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield recovered into positive territory following an earlier decline, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Terra’s LUNA fork could happen tomorrow, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!