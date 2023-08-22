Share:

Nvidia traded above $481 on Tuesday, up 20% in a little over a week.

NVDA has broken the $480.88 all-time high from July 14.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will unveil Q2 earnings after market close on Wednesday.

Q2 revenue is expected to jump 65% YoY due to heavy demand for AI-focused chips.





Nvidia (NVDA), the leading global designer of GPUs and chips specifically used in generative AI systems, has seen its share price break to a new all-time high on Tuesday. The market is anticipating a significant beat-and-raise announcement at Wednesday’s post-market earnings call.

The NASDAQ Composite has gained significantly as well, up 0.7% at the open, while NVDA stock initially traded above $481 a share before edging lower. The previous all-time high from July 14 was $480.88.

Nvidia stock earnings

You can’t really blame the retail crowd for this one. Nvidia is being helped along by extremely bullish price target revisions from some of the leading lights on Wall Street.

On Monday, HSBC analyst Franke Lee raised his price target on NVDA stock from $600 to $780. Lee’s view is that there is plenty of likelihood that the earnings outlook for next year will rise substantially from here, giving Nvidia a much lower forward price multiple. Nvidia’s rally this spring began when management hiked its outlook on Q2 revenues by $4 billion, so there is some precedent to that idea.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh also raised his price target to $620, writing that Nvidia has a near monopoly on chips used for AI capabilities and that its CUDA software platform has given it a particularly competitive perch.

The average price target on Wall Street is $487.56. Twenty-four analysts have given Nvidia stock a Buy rating, six give it a Strong Buy, and only three have given it a Hold rating.

All 33 Wall Street analysts covering Nvidia have revised their Q2 earnings forecast higher over the past quarter. The consensus for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is now $2.09. The sales consensus for the quarter is $11.07 billion, slightly higher than Nvidia’s surprising outlook for $11 billion during the Q1 earnings call back in May.

Despite already trading up more than 200% year to date, excitement for this chip designer keeps growing. Demand for its leading-edge chips used in large artificial intelligence platforms and systems has raised the hype behind the share price. At least four mega-cap Chinese firms have each stockpiled more than $1 billion worth of Nvidia chips this year, and it was recently reported that Saudi Arabia and Dubai also had state firms that were stockpiling Nvidia’s H100 and A100 chips for their own AI-related endeavors.