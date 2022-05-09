The recent earnings from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) have catapulted the company to the top of the list for tech stock picks amongst analysts. The 71% growth in sales was impressive and the completion of its acquisition of Xilinx has helped AMD excel in new markets like automotives and 5G mobile networks. AMD is rolling right now, and if NVIDIA doesn’t report earnings that can compare to AMD, we could see its stock take a tumble when it reports.

It was announced on Friday that NVIDIA would be fined a sum of $5.5 million by the SEC . The fine is for providing inadequate disclosures to its shareholders about how many graphics cards were actually sold to cryptocurrency miners. The allegations are from NVIDIA’s 2018 financial reports and essentially caused NVIDIA’s sales numbers to be artificially inflated by the boom of crypto mining. The SEC claims this would have made investing in NVIDIA riskier than it would have been if the company was clear about benefiting from sales to crypto miners.

NASDAQ:NVDA had another choppy session on Friday, flipping between red and green throughout the day. Shares of NVDA inched lower by 0.90% and closed the trading week at $186.75. It was another losing day for the US markets as all three major averages closed lower for the second straight session. The Dow Jones fell by 98 basis points to post its sixth consecutive losing week. The S&P 500 dropped by 0.57% and the NASDAQ lost 1.40% en route to its first five-week losing streak since way back in 2012.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.