NVAX Stock Price: Novavax, Inc. keeps the $143.00 mark so far

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) trades around Thursday’s close near $143.00.

Progress on its vaccine candidate remains in centre stage.

Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) remain mostly flat near Thursday’s close just above the $143.00 mark during the premarket activity.

Choppy week for (NASDAQ: NVAX) so far, which saw weekly gains advancing to the area past the $155.00 level at the beginning of the week, embarking into a corrective downside soon afterwards.

The US biotech stays in the centre of the debate as investors continue to monitor the progress on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, sharing the run up to finally develop an efficient vaccine with fellow competitors Moderna, Inc. and Pfizer, Inc.

So far this year, (NASDAQ: NVAX) is already advancing nearly 3,500%.

Novavax Stock Forecast

As of writing, (NASDAQ: NVAX) is losing 0.09% at $143.13 and faces the next support at $112.51 (monthly low Aug.11) and then $93.49 (low Jul.9). On the other hand, the next hurdle lines up at $155.75 (high Aug.17) seconded by $189.40 (high Aug.5).