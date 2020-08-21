NVAX Stock Price: Novavax, Inc. keeps the $143.00 mark so far

- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) trades around Thursday’s close near $143.00.
- Progress on its vaccine candidate remains in centre stage.
Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) remain mostly flat near Thursday’s close just above the $143.00 mark during the premarket activity.
Choppy week for (NASDAQ: NVAX) so far, which saw weekly gains advancing to the area past the $155.00 level at the beginning of the week, embarking into a corrective downside soon afterwards.
The US biotech stays in the centre of the debate as investors continue to monitor the progress on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, sharing the run up to finally develop an efficient vaccine with fellow competitors Moderna, Inc. and Pfizer, Inc.
So far this year, (NASDAQ: NVAX) is already advancing nearly 3,500%.
Novavax Stock Forecast
As of writing, (NASDAQ: NVAX) is losing 0.09% at $143.13 and faces the next support at $112.51 (monthly low Aug.11) and then $93.49 (low Jul.9). On the other hand, the next hurdle lines up at $155.75 (high Aug.17) seconded by $189.40 (high Aug.5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.