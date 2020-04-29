Norway's Oil Ministry: The country will cut oil output

Oil is higher on the day (WTI +17%) and it has just been underpinned by the latest news that Norway will cut production.
In an official statement from the Norwegian government released on Wednesday, it states that "the corona pandemic and the efforts to contain it in large parts of the world have had substantial impact on economic activity globally and thereby also for oil demand."
"In the current unprecedented situation cuts in oil production introduced by the government will contribute to a faster stabilisation of the oil market compared to letting the rebalancing take place only through the market mechanism."
Read the full statement here
- Key notes (Reuters)
- To cut output by 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in June, 134,000 bpd in H2 2020.
- Start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021.
- Consequently, total Norwegian production in December 2020 will be 300,000 barrels less per day than originally planned by the companies.
- Regulation will cease by the end of the year.
- Basis for the regulation is a reference production of 1,859,000 barrels of oil per day.
- thus, a cut of 250,000 barrels per day in June 2020 gives an upper limit for oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf of 1,609,000 barrels per day in June.
- In the second half of 2020 upper limit for oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf will be 1,725,000 barrels per day.
- Ministry says gas fields are exempt.
- Cut will not affect Norwegian gas production or Norwegian gas exports.
- Ministry says throughout the second half of 2020, oil demand is expected to grow gradually as economic activity is resumed.
We are currently facing an unprecedented situation in the oil market. Both producers and consumers benefit from a stable market. We have previously stated that we will consider a cut in Norwegian production if several big producing countries implement significant cuts.
The decision by the Norwegian Government to reduce Norwegian oil production has been made on an independent basis and with Norwegian interests at heart, says Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru
– the official statement said.
WTI levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends post-FOMC gains to cross 0.6550, fresh seven-week high, China PMIs eyed
AUD/USD remains on the front-foot while refreshing the multi-day high. Downbeat US GDP, FOMC updates join optimism surrounding Gilead’s Remdesivir. Upbeat Aussie data the previous data also takes part in cheering broad US dollar weakness.
USD/JPY remains below 107.00 in search of fresh clues from Tokyo
USD/JPY registers modest moves near the six-week low. Off in Japan, JPY’s safe-haven status failed to provide a major reaction to the Fed, risk-on sentiment. Japan’s March month data dump, virus updates on the watch-list.
Dollar lower on FOMC, no sugar coating from Powell
The prospect of a treatment for coronavirus along with talk of more stimulus by the Fed sent equities and currencies sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 600 points and the USD fell as investors snapped up high beta currencies.
WTI remains better bid in early Asia, targets $16 level
Price of oil on the up, recovering from the May contract blunder. Continued signs of supply cutbacks should have a positive effect on prices in the industry. However, ETFs shuffle their holdings, in an attempt to protect themselves against implications another collapse.
Gold pops and drops within $9 range in $1,700s around the Fed's statement
Gold moved higher and then back again within a $9 range on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Federal Reserve interest rate decision to leave rates on hold.