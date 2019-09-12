Northern Irish High Court dismisses challenge to no-deal Brexit

According to the latest headlines crossing the wires, Belfast's High Court dismissed on all grounds the case saying that a no-deal Brexit would contravene Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord.
"The case is one of a series across the United Kingdom challenging Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy. Johnson has said Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, whether or not it secures a deal on an orderly exit," Reuters explained.
The market reaction to this development was relatively muted and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2330, where it was virtually unchanged on the day.
