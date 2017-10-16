North Korean UN envoy says 'nuclear war may break out at any moment' - Guardian

North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation in the Korean Peninsular has reached "the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may breakout at any moment".

North Korea deputy United Nations ambassador Kim In-ryong said his country has the right to possess nuclear weapons in self-defense after being subjected to “such an extreme and direct nuclear threat” from the United States since the 1970s.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his nation was curtailing economic, scientific and other ties with North Korea in line with UN sanctions. Elsewhere, the European Union announced new sanctions on Pyongyang.