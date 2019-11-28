North Korea reported to have fired two projectiles

According to the latest headlines floating on the wires, North Korea said to have fired two projectiles, which are believed to be ballistic missiles.

Commenting on the latest development, the Japanese defence ministry said that the missile launches are a serious issue for Japan and appeared not to have landed in Japan's EEZ.

USD/JPY eases further

The report further weighed on the already weaker global risk sentiment and continued underpinning demand for perceived safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY pair was seen flirting with daily lows, around the 109.40-35 region.