There are reports that North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.

There are no other details as of yet, however, this follows last week's reports that NK had fired at least one unidentified projectile on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, the first such launch since it warned of "a new strategic weapon" earlier this year. This had marked the first time that the communist country has carried out a major weapons test this year, though it test-launched missiles thirteen times in 2019 amid the stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

In its New Year's message, Pyongyang warned of a "new strategic weapon" in the near future and a "shocking actual action." Experts warned that the "strategic weapon" may mean an advanced type of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

