No reason why we can’t reach a technical agreement by March 20 - Greek PM Tsipras

The current Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, was quoted, via LiveSquawk, saying that is no reason why we can’t reach a technical agreement by March 20.

He further added that conversations with lenders are focused on a correct policy path and there’s political will between Greece and lenders for positive conclusion of bailout review.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair extended its strong recovery move from 1.0500 neighborhood and has now jumped to fresh session peak near 1.0560 region.