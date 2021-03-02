NIO Stock Price and News: NIO results disappoint investors

- NIO has been one of the hot retail meme stocks for 2021.
- NIO announced results on Monday covering Q4 2020.
- NIO shares peaked at $66.99 in January, closed Monday at $49.76.
NIO is a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer designing manufacturing and selling smart EV's. NIO is also involved in the autonomous driving sector.
NIO Stock forecast
NIO announced results on Monday after the market closed for Q4 2020. EPS was -$0.16 versus an estimate of -$0.07 according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations at $1.03 billion versus $1.01 billion. This is a rise of 133% from a year earlier.
Overall NIO had a very good 2020 with revenue more than doubling, deliveries in Q4 were 17,353 versus 8,224 in Q4 2019. Total 2020 vehicle deliveries were 43,728 as against 20,565 in 2019.
For Q1 2021, the Company expects: "Deliveries of the vehicles to be between 20,000 and 20,500 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 421% to 434% from the same quarter of 2020, and an increase of approximately 15% to 18% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Total revenues to be between RMB7,382.3 million (US$1,131.4 million) and RMB7,557.2 million (US$1,158.2 million), representing an increase of approximately 438.1% to 450.8% from the same quarter of 2020, and an increase of approximately 11.2% to 13.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020".
On the earnings conference call, NIO said it will enter the European market and has researched entering the US market according to Reuters.
The delivery targets for Q1 2021 disappointed investors who had been hoping for a continued strong pace of growth. Q3 to Q4 2020 delivery growth was over 40%. But battery issues and the well-flagged semiconductor problems were mentioned by CEO William Li on the analyst call.
"For the first half of this year, we would like to be more conservative," "For the second half of this year, we are quite confident about the demand, but we do not have the full visibility yet," he said.
NIO Stock Price
NIO shares are currently trading at $47.30 during Tuesday's pre-market, a loss of nearly 5%.
NIO Technical analysis
NIO will continue its bearish trend once the candle for today's Tuesday goes live. A declining series of lower highs sees support come at $38.66 with weaker support at $41.92. To retake a bullish theme NIO shares would need to break above $52.
