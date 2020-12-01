NIO Stock Price and Forecast: Tumbles amidst more Chinese fraud allegations

NYSE:NIO plummets by 6.43% as Chinese and electric vehicle companies took a beating.

Chinese electric vehicle company Kandi is accused of fraudulent sales numbers.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on the future of Chinese companies on American exchanges.

NYSE:NIO was among several Chinese stocks that were pummeled on Monday as reports of fraudulent activity by a rival company led to its worst sell-off in months. Shares dropped 6.43% during Monday’s trading session to close the day at $50.53 which is down over 11% from it's all-time highs of $57.20 from last week. Nio is still up well over 2000% over the past 52-weeks, but the recent developments have reminded investors of the issues in investing in foreign companies.

The company in question at the center of the fraudulent accusations is Kandi (NASDAQ:KNDI), an industry rival to Nio, and one of several Chinese electric vehicle makers that have been on fire this year. A noted short-seller in the industry reported on Monday that Kandi has been embellishing its sales reports to lure in money from American investors. Kandi’s stock went into free-fall after the report and lost nearly 30% of its value, which of course, is exactly what a short-seller would want. Whether these claims are true or not, it seems to have hit a little too close to home for investors after similar cases with Chinese companies like Luckin Coffee.

NIO stock news

The future of Chinese companies being able to list on American exchanges is up in the air as the House of Representatives is currently voting on a bill that would potentially force these companies to delist in the next three years. The fraud allegations against Kandi is just another bump on the long road of mistrust between China and the United States, and while Nio investors should be safe, the reality is that these tensions very well could be coming to a head for the American government.