Chinese government signals support for clean energy, transportation, economy.

Nio stock added 10.9% on Monday to reach highest level since February.

Hang Seng index spikes 4.1% on Tuesday in Hong Kong.

NIO shares are trading above both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs.

Nio (NIO) stock on Tuesday seems intent on giving back none of its 10.9% rally from Monday, which pushed the electric vehicle company to its highest price range since February. Nio shares are already up 4.7% to $12.28 in the Tuesday premarket after the Chinese central government announced it is looking for further policies to support clean energy and transportation.

The Hang Seng index gained 4.1% on Tuesday as plenty of traders covered their short positions on the news. NASDAQ futures added 0.26% in the Tuesday premarket.

Nio stock news: Chinese government support precedes short covering

Monday’s major rally found lift-off after the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) of China – a government agency that promotes economic development – said it was developing policies to raise private investment in a number of strategic industries. Those industries include clean energy and transportation – both of which intersect with Nio’s electric vehicle business.

Here on Tuesday, China’s politburo added to the optimism. The top authority did not lay out specific policies but stated that support for the nation’s moribund real estate sector and a focus on reducing youth employment were top priorities. The Chinese economy has recovered at a much slower pace than the rest of the developed world following the Covd-19 pandemic.

This has led to a second straight day of gains for Chinese equities on Tuesday as short-sellers rushed to close their short positions. To do so, short-sellers need to buy back stock, which often increases the share price.

From The Financial Times: “There’s a herd instinct here, and about two-thirds of this rally looks like short covering,” said Louis Tse, managing director of Hong Kong brokerage Wealthy Securities.

Nio is still underperforming some of its peers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV), which have returned 82% and 57% year to date compared with Nio stock’s 22% gain. Much of that underperformance is owed to Nio’s underwhelming second quarter, which saw deliveries drop from a year earlier.

Nio investors are hoping that a new $740 million investment from an Abu Dhabi government vehicle will lead to more positive guidance during third-quarter results in early September.

