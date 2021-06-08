- NIO breaks out of wedge formation in a strongly bullish move.
- Delivery data from NIO and peers remains strong.
- Citi says there could be 50% upside to the stock.
NIO continues to gain momentum following its breakout of the wedge formation. A stellar appreciation in 2020 (over 1,000%) has worried investors as to whether the hype and gains could be lived up to. However, a string of positive delivery announcements from NIO, LiAuto (LI), XPeng (XPEV), and others have kept Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers strongly supported by investors with the sector seeing major gains on Monday. Last week's strong delivery data saw NIO catch a very bullish upgrade from Citi. The investment bank said it sees the potential for 50% upside in the shares and that it expects "a strong demand recovery from late Apr-21 in China [...] and NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season." Xpeng CEO Brian Gu said last week after his company's strong delivery numbers, “We are on track to meet or exceed Q2 delivery numbers, which I think means Chinese EV demand is still very strong.” Li Auto was not to be denied and also posted further strong sales numbers again on Wednesday. Deliveries of the company's Li ONE car rose by 101% YoY, and NIO closed up 4% at $43.68.
NIO stock forecast
Breaking out of the wedge formation is a bullish move and was backed up by the 9 and 21-day moving averages being broken also. Even more, momentum was given by the break of the long-term 200-day moving average. The first test will be resistance at $47.13 with $54.86 being the target of the wedge breakout. Support comes just under the $40 level from the top of the wedge formation. Obviously, breaking this level ends the bullish argument.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 after mixed EZ data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates with 79.7 points but eurozone GDP was upgraded from -0.3% to -0.6% in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs figures are awaited.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...