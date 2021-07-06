- NIO stalls perfectly at $54.86 resistance.
- NIO delivery data was strong as was data from peers Li Auto, Tesla and XPEV.
- Shares retrace to the 9-day moving average.
NIO shares just touched off our $54.86 resistance on Thursday before retracing back slightly to close just on the short-term 9-day moving average on Friday ahead of the long weekend. Over the weekend, however, some headwinds have emerged for Chinese-listed companies with the news surrounding DIDI (see more) and the Chinese crackdown. While NIO is a completely different sector, investors may still be uneasy about Chinese names as DIDI is down 20% in Tuesday's premarket.
NIO had been steadily appreciating since dropping to nearly $30 in May. Since then the shares gradually appreciated in line with most sector peers as Tesla in particular put in a solid June. NIO shares are up over 23% in the last month, so the setback has to be taken into context. Recent delivery numbers from all Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers were strong. LiAuto (LI) posted record June deliveries, up 166% YoY, XPeng (XPEV) posted a 439% yearly gain in deliveries, while NIO itself posted a yearly gain of nearly 116%. BYD (BYDDF), the Warren Buffet-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker, saw its June sales rise 102% YoY. Tesla (TSLA) also produced record deliveries of over 200,000 vehicles for the first quarter of 2021. So all electric vehicle manufacturers seem to be hitting record numbers despite global semiconductor chip issues.
The issues in relation to DIDI appear to stem from data privacy and collection fears, so NIO and related Chinese auto stocks should not see a direct read through here. Indirectly, however, Chinese stocks may see investors shun them until more clarity hits. Investors are still wary after the ANT Group IPO was pulled with shares in parent Alibaba (BABA) still well below their peak.
NIO statistics
|Market Cap
|$79 billion
|Price/Earnings
|-83 last 12 months
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|19
|Enterprise Value
|$56 billion
|Gross Margin
|16%
|Net Margin
|
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $54.89
NIO stock forecast
A buy the dip opportunity? Perhaps this can work since the stock tested the $54.89 resistance and failed. Now NIO has retraced to the 9-day moving average, but this zone is not a particularly strong support zone due to the lack of volume. I would prefer to wait for low $40s, as we can clearly see the volume profile here on the right of the chart gives greater volume-based support. The 200-day moving average also sits at $42, adding to the strength of this zone. Volume means more haggling over price, more participants buying and selling so more stability in this zone. Even a break of $54.86 is not that clearcut a move as again the volume profile shows a spike in volume above here. Any gains will be more difficult.
Holding the 9-day moving average keeps the bullish trend intact, but the risk reward is neutral in this author's opinion. If long, use a trailing stop to at least book some profits in the event of a retracement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
