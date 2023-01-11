- Nio stock rose on Wednesday and is up 17% so far this year.
- NASDAQ advances 0.7% on inflation optimism.
- NIO stock rose more than 1% on Wednesday as Tesla announced a factory expansion.
- Excitement over the reopening in China has helped NIO stock price.
Nio (NIO), one of the most promising electric vehicle stocks out of China, has seen its share price advancing at a healthy clip thus far in 2023. The EV manufacturer saw NIO stock climb another 4.5% on Tuesday for an overall advance of 16.7% in January as of Tuesday's closing price. Nio stock lost nearly 70% in 2022, so early year optimism presents itself as a welcome change of pace for long-time investors.
Nio stock is up 1.2% on Wednesday to $11.37 on the heels of Tesla's (TSLA) 2% gain and the NASDAQ's 0.7% advance.
Nio stock news: Receding covid lockdowns lend support to Chinese stocks
Nio stock is not alone in its recent rally. Fellow Chinese EV makers BYD (BYDDY), Li Auto (LI) and Xpeng (XPEV) have also seen their share prices rise this year as US investors have grown optimistic that the current reopening in China seems to be gathering steam. After widespread protests engulfed many Chinese cities late last year, authorities announced a sudden relaxation of covid protections and lockdowns that is expected to boost economic momentum after the virus set the nation's economy to sleep in 2022. Infections and hospitalizations have soared, but with each passing day it appears the government is not reversing the policy. Profitability concerns are still haunting most Chinese EV producers however.
Though Nio cut its December forecast for deliveries due to the lockdowns related to the Omicron variant of covid, the carmaker reported record December deliveries of 15,815 on New Year's day. That news has persuaded at least some in the market that Nio will see a major turnaround of fortunes in 2023. December's delivery figure was up 51% YoY despite all the difficulties related to the lockdowns.
Investors are also fairly excited, and with good reason, to see what type of numbers two newly launched electric SUVs do in 2023. In late December Nio launched both the EC7, a coupe SUV, and the larger ES8 family SUV model.
Nio EC7 / Source: Nio.com
News that Tesla will soon expand its factory in Austin, Texas has also propelled the EV sector forward on Wednesday. Tesla filed a notice with the Texas state government that it will expand the present 10-million-square-foot factory to build at least five new facilities. These include a $59 million die shop, an $85 million drive unit space, a $3.7 million battery cell testing lab, a $260 million cathode facility and a $368 million facility just called "Cell 1". With Tesla stock down about 70% from past highs, the move shows that CEO Elon Musk is not spending much time dwelling on the share price. Despite recent price cuts in China due to a demand shortfall, Tesla continues to expect heavy demand growth going forward, and the rest of the EV space is benefittng from this longer-term view.
In late December Morgan Stanley reitereated its Overweight rating on Nio stock and gave it a $16.10 price target. “We expect that in the coming months the market will refocus on the pace of resurgence in store traffic/order intake," an analyst for the investment bank wrote in a note to clients.
Nio stock forecast
By this point all Nio stock bulls have realized that NIO shares produced a higher low in early January. Between October 24 and November 9, NIO stock clearly broke through support at $9.50 on three separate occasions while respecting the support level during four other sessions. On October 24 Nio shares even plunged to $8.38. On January 3 and 6, however, Nio stock bounced precisely off $9.50 both times. Based on that factor alone, Nio stock should reattempt the $14 high from December 5 sometime this month. The continued rise in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the midpoint at 50 also lends credibility to this forecast. Above there sits further resistance points at $16.54 and $22.
NIO daily chart
The author owns shares of NIO.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold extends correction, closes in on $1,870
Gold price has turned south in the second half of the day and declined toward $1,870. Although the US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand, the more-than-1% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on XAU/USD.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.