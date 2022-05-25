Despite all of the ongoing headwinds for Nio, Wall Street analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish on the company’s stock. On Monday, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated his buy rating for the stock and maintained his price target of $60 per share. This price target provides a staggering 275% upside for the next twelve months. According to TipRanks, 14 of 15 analysts have a buy rating for Nio with a median price target of $40.61.

In Tokyo, President Biden revealed a proposed new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework or IPEF that many believe could work to challenge China’s dominance in the region . Biden’s IPEF would be seeking to establish international rules between the major economies in the region which include Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Given the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers, it is clear why investors were once again shying away from Chinese ADR stocks given the current market environment.

NYSE: NIO extended its declines to start the week as the Chinese EV maker lagged the broader markets in a weak session for ADR stocks. On Tuesday, shares of Nio dropped lower by 8.56% and closed the trading day at $14.63. It was the second consecutive drop for Nio following a market reaction to rival XPeng’s (NYSE: XPEV) weak guidance for the rest of 2022. The broader markets were in flux again as the three major indices saw mixed results. The Dow Jones rose by 48 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.81%, and the NASDAQ tanked by 2.35% after a warning from social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) dragged down the tech sector.

