- NYSE:NIO fell by 1.32% during Friday’s trading session.
- Nio debuted in Singapore to a major boost as shares jumped 20%.
- Nio is also establishing a research facility in Singapore.
NYSE:NIO had a whipsaw session to close the week after seeing early momentum from its debut on the Singapore Exchange. On Friday, shares of Nio dipped lower by 1.32% and closed the trading week at $16.44. Despite the loss, Nio’s stock still managed to post an 11.4% gain this week which far outpaced the broader markets.
It was another wild day for US markets as the session started in the green before dropping into the red, only to close the day out slightly higher. The Dow Jones managed to post an 8 basis point gain, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.01% after falling briefly into bear market territory. The NASDAQ was the only index to close in the red, as it dipped by 0.30% to close the session.
Nio successfully debuted its stock on the Singapore Exchange on Friday before the US markets opened for trading. The move marks the third exchange that Nio is trading on which includes the New York Stock Exchange and also in Hong Kong. The stock got out to a hot start climbing by as much as 20% during intraday trading before closing out the day with a 2.4% gain.
NIO stock price
Nio CEO William Li also announced that Singapore would be the homebase of a brand new, state of the art research facility for the company. The R&D center will focus on further advancing Nio’s artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology, and will work to collaborate with local companies and institutions. It seems like Singapore is going to be one of the hubs that Nio is expanding to, despite rumors that it would be establishing its next headquarters in the US.
