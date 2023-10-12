Share:

NIO stock has stalled out near $9, right at the 21-day simple moving average.

September US CPI report showed a slight pickup in headline inflation.

Nio stock is having difficulty recovering from a 17% plunge following its decision to raise $1.5 billion from convertible bonds.

Equity futures including the NASDAQ 100 advanced 0.4% prior to the CPI release but lost half their gains after inflation arrived above consensus.

US Treasury yields rose on the back of higher headline inflation, with the 2-year gaining more than 1%.

Nio (NIO) stock trades 2.5% lower at the beginning of Thursday's regular session. NNIO appears stuck below the $9 price level, close to the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Initially, NIO shares advanced close to 1% before the market opened, but the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) read on inflation was higher than expected.

NASDAQ 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures all rallied in the premarket as many viewed the week’s advances as likely to continue. However, equity futures were cut in half after the US CPI data made its debut, and the NASDAQ 100 futures pared gains from 0.4% to 0.2%. The regular market has trimmed some indices, but the market is decidely mixed. The NASDAQ Composite has risen 0.4% in the first half hour, while the Dow Jones has sold off 0.2%.

Nio stock news: Higher headline inflation a bad sign for stocks

Core inflation, the measure that excludes more-volatile energy and food prices, was reported in line with consensus. Economists correctly estimated that the September core CPI rose 0.3% on a monthly basis and 4.1% on an annual basis.

Headline inflation was slightly higher than consensus however. Headline CPI arrived at 0.4% on a monthly basis, above the 0.3% forecast. Similarly, annualized headline CPI was reported at 3.7% instead of the 3.6% forecast. This is likely due to the rise in Oil prices during August and September.

This is mostly viewed as a bad sign for equities, because higher inflation readings could engender the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates further. This option has seemed less likely over the past week since a number of Fed officials have said fighting inflation did not require higher rates at this point but rather keeping rates flat at the 5.25% to 5.5% its been at since July.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said that the higher Treasury yields that have emerged of late can be treated as a substitute for higher rates since it should lead to lower spending and investment. Dallas Fed Bank President Lorie Logan, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic all have seemed to agree with Daly in their separate statements.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool has seen bets on a rate hike at the November meeting actually fall of late. On Thursday, the FedWath Tool shows a 91% chance that rates remain unchanged, whereas the odds were only 80% one week ago.

Separately, Nio’s stock price has been having trouble achieving lift-off this week after the Huawei-backed Aito company announced it had received 50K orders for its M7 electric SUV. Aito appears to be just the latest competition for the Chinese EV market, and shares of Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) also backtracked on the announcement.