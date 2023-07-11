- Nio stock has overtaken the March 30 range high.
- Last week’s EV price war truce came apart on Saturday.
- NIO stock closed up 7.9% on Monday.
- Consultancy AlixPartners says 2023 will see Chinese brands sell more than half of all new models in the country for the first time.
Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart, is certainly making a go of it this week. Nio stock leapt 7.9% on Monday to close at a five-month high. Now shares are bumping up against the $11 price tag in Tuesday’s premarket.
The stock has been gathering steam following a price-war truce signed between 16 auto manufacturers in China last Thursday. Despite that truce falling apart over the weekend, investors still seem intent on boosting their stakes in this fallen EV company.
Nio stock has advanced 2.5% in Tuesday’s premarket to $11.05, while S&P 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow futures are all about 0.15% ahead at the time of writing.
Nio stock news: The tale of a broken truce
On Thursday, July 6, the China Association of Auto Manufacturers (CAAM) welcomed a truce among 16 major automotive manufacturers in China to halt the unrelenting price war that has gone on since Tesla (TSLA) began cutting prices at the end of 2022.
Besides Tesla, XPeng (XPEV), BYD (BYDDY) and Nio, among a host of others, all signed the truce. By Saturday, however, just two days later, the truce had already come undone. CAAM announced that it was retracting the truce since the agreement was in violation of China’s antitrust statutes.
This agreement’s failure may have been spurred on by the fact that Tesla introduced a $500 referral fee to gain customers globally, including in China, and the Volkswagen (VWAGY) joint venture with SAIC also announced price cuts to its EV lineup on Friday. Volkswagen was not a party to the initial truce, but that seems to have been enough to result in complaints from the original parties to the agreement.
A recent report by consultancy AlixPartners says that 2023 is the first year where Chinese brands will likely sell a majority of the vehicles in the world’s largest market for vehicles. A total of 167 companies are legally registered to produce EVs in China, a number that AlixPartners says will need to slim down in order to create a more healthy industry. The report predicts that only 25 to 30 companies will survive to the end of the decade at the current level of competition.
The renewed interest in Nio is somewhat puzzling since the manufacturer saw a drop in sales during its just-finished second quarter. Nio delivered 23,520 units in Q2, which amounted to a 24% decline from the first quarter and a 6% drop YoY. This poor showing came as Tesla, BYD and Li Auto (LI) all experienced quite healthy YoY growth.
Most analysts believe deliveries will pick up for Nio in the second half of the year, but it would be a stretch for the carmaker to reach its full-year goal of selling 250,000 units. As recently as March, Chief Financial Officer Steven Feng reiterated the quarter-million sales guidance.
A lot of pressure will be placed on Nio’s new ES8 flagship SUV model that was released in late June, as well as updates to past models like the ET5 Touring sedan.
EV stocks FAQs
What are electric vehicles?
Electric vehicles or EVs are automobiles that use rechargable batteries and electric motors to accelerate rather than internal combustion engines (ICEs). They have been around for more that 100 years, but battery technology research & development was meager for much of the 20th century. Lithium-ion battery technology became advanced enough to produce EVs at scale in the late 1990s and 2000s, and sales have been steadily increasing since then Tesla’s Roadster was unveiled in 2008. EVs are viewed as a means of reducing carbon emissions since battery electric vehicles (BEVs) themselves produce zero emissions. Other vehicles called plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) utilize both battery electric power and ICEs as a backup.
What is the market share held by EVs?
EVs are growing from a small base, but they rose from 9% of global new auto sales in 2021 to 14% of the total in 2022. This was a 65% YoY growth rate, and the industry delivered 10.2 million EVs worldwide in 2022. Projections show this number climbing above 16 million in 2023. Across the world, market shares differ greatly among nations. Nearly 88% of Norwegian new car sales in 2022 were EVs. On the other hand, the United States, where much of the modern innovation in EVs was forged, had less than 8% of new vehicle sales go to EVs in 2022. The largest EV market in the world, China, saw 30% of the market go to EVs that year.
Who is the father of the EV?
We know you’re thinking Elon Musk, but he’s probably more like the father of the mass-market, contemporary EV. All the way back in 1827, a Hungarian priest named Anyos Jedlik invented the electric motor and used it the following year to power a vehicle of sorts. French scientist Gaston Planté invented the lead-acid battery in 1859, and German engineer Andreas Flocken built the first true electric car for the public in 1888. EVs made up about 38% of all vehicles sold in the US around 1900. They began losing market share rapidly after 1910 when gasoline-powered vehicles grew much more affordable. They largely died off until new research programs in the 1990s led to gradual private sector investment in the 2000s.
Who are the biggest makers of electric vehicles?
China’s BYD is by far the largest manufacturer of EVs in the world. In 2022 it sold 1.8 million EVs and in the second half of the year made up 20% of the global market. The asterisk given to BYD is that the vast majority of these vehicles are hybrids. Tesla’s 12% market share is often treated as more significant than BYD, because it only sells BEVs and is the most famous EV brand in the world. Volkswagen, BMW and Wuling then round out the top five. As a new sector with heavy investment though, many startups have flooded the market. These include China’s Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng; a Swedish-Chinese manufacturer called Polestar; and Lucid and Rivian from the US.
Nio stock forecast
Nio stock is up 28% over the past month and 12% year to date. The real kicker here is that Monday’s surge overpowered the March 30 range high at $10.75. With that barrier in hindsight and the premarket showing that bulls have refused to take their profits, the next target for traders doesn’t come until $13.
The range from $13 to $14 has worked as both support and demand from March 2022 through January of this year. It is the true obstacle to Nio regaining any sort of long-term uptrend. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near overbought territory, however, it would be unsurprising if NIO shares drifted sideways in a consolidation play before making a move toward $13.
Support, in the meantime, can be found at the 9-day moving average at $9.90 and below there at the $9.50 price level that has flipped from support to resistance on a number of occasions in the first half of this year.
NIO daily chart
