- NIO is advancing in Friday's premarket.
- The Chinese EV maker has been hurt by renewed covid worries.
- Two analysts downgraded Nio stock this week.
Nio (NIO) stock is advancing a little over a percentage point in Friday's premarket as the Chinese automaker continues to try to make up ground it lost on Wednesday. On the middle day of this week, Nio stock gave up 8.5% on news that Peking University was locked down due to a single covid case. Other rumors emerged that China is experiencing a covid resurgence, with some reports stating that authorities in the industrial hub of Guangzhou had set up temporary treatment centers and quarantine facilities.
This is worrying, because Nio has already halted production twice this year to combat covid, and the news arrives just a week after Nio impressed shareholders by aiming for Q4 44% production growth in just one quarter. That is a lot of growth in a three-month time period, and any single obstacle could set the entire schedule back.
Nio stock market news
In addition to the covid situation battering Chinese share prices this week, Mercedes-Benz cut prices across the board on its Chinese stock of EVs. The lower end of these vehicles are thought to compete directly with Nio and more so now that prices have been reduced. In the case of the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the headline price was clipped by a little over 9%.
This is quite the poor timing as higher battery component prices in 2022 have hurt Nio's margins alongside the rest of the industry. Nio's adjusted earnings loss in the third quarter reported one week ago were nearly double what Wall Street had expected, primarily due to these higher input costs.
Taking the lay of the land, two separate analysts cut their price targets on Nio stock on Thursday alone. UBS downgraded Nio from Buy to Neutral and cut its $32 price target the whole way to $13. Cutting your price target by more than half is never a good sign, but because it was about 25% above Nio's current price, shares closed up abouty 1.3% on the session. Barclays also clipped its price target from $19 to $18, noting the rising costs in the sector, but maintained its Overweight rating.
One piece of news that may be spurring the Nio share price ahead is Thursday's Alibaba (BABA) earnings. As the most popular Chinese stock in the US market, Alibaba's quarterly earnings impressed the market by beating expectations for profitability and guiding for higher Q4 revenue. Other Chinese ADRs like NIO are benefitting from their national equity market standard-bearer.
Nio stock market forecast
Despite Wednesday's drawdown, Nio stock is 5.3% lower from a week ago, moving averages still have it looking bullish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains crossed over and driving upward, and the 9-day moving average remains 26 cents ahead of the 21-day average. Both of these instance should have traders watching for further upside price action.
Resistance at $12 from November 7, as well as the 14th and 15th, will be top of mind for bulls at present. Beyond here lies another resistance point at $13 and then again at $16.54. The last one has a number of price action activity surrounding it and giving it the air of greater significance. A close above $16.54 places Nio stock in rally territory. Support sits between $9 and $9.50.
NIO 1-day stock
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds steady above 1.0350 as US Dollar struggles
EURUSD holds steady above 1.0350 heading into the American session. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in positive territory and the US Dollar stays on the back foot. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, stays above 1.1900
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined toward 1.1900. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day and helps the pair cling to its modest daily gains. The US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales.
Gold declines below $1,760 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $1,760 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.