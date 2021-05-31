Nio (NYSE: NIO) is a Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer with headquarter in Shanghai. It specializes in designing and developing electric vehicles. This year, the stock remains down over 40% from the January peak. Several factors contribute to the selloff. First of all, the shortage in the semiconductor limits the production in auto industry. The current chip shortage causes the company’s deliveries to fall by -2% month over month. However, the company recently suggests the chip’s situation may get better around June or July.
The second factor is the mounting competition in China’s electric vehicle market. China-based manufacturers now account for over 50% of global EV deliveries. Nio tries to distinguish itself by innovating in two key areas which are battery technology and self-driving software. The company offers modular batteries for an easy swap in minutes. It also offers Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) which allows customers to subscribe for car batteries rather than paying for them upfront.
Another factor is simply profit-taking and healthy pullback after a massive rally. Rising inflation causes investors to rotate out of the high valuation growth stocks. In the charts below, we will take a look at the Elliott Wave outlook for the stock.
NIO weekly Elliott Wave analysis – 05.31.2021
Weekly Chart above suggests that NIO has ended cycle from all-time low. The stock is now correcting cycle from all-time low within wave ((II)) in larger degree 3, 7, or 11 swing. The first leg of the correction wave (A) ended at $31.91, and now is in wave (B) as expanded flat before possibly turning lower again in wave (C). As far as the pullback stays above 1.37, expect the stock to extend higher.
NIO daily Elliott Wave analysis – 05.31.2021
Daily chart above suggests that the stock could see further rally in near term within wave (B) to correct cycle from January 11, 2021 peak. However, as far as the rally stays below January 11 peak (67), we can’t rule out another leg lower in wave (C) of ((II)).
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
