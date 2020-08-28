Nikkei needs to hold above 22670/610 to maintain the bullish bias – Credit Suisse

Nikkei 225 saw a particularly sharp overnight fall following the announcement that Abe is resigning as PM, however, the index has just about held key support at 22670/610 to keep the Credit Suisse analyst team bias leaning higher. A break above 23380/430 is still needed to open up even more important medium-term resistances starting at 23955 and stretching up to 244090/115.
Key quotes
“The Nikkei has seen a particularly sharp overnight fall following the announcement that Abe is resigning as Prime Minister, however, the market has just about held key support at the back of the broken ‘triangle’ at 22670/610, which also now coincides with the rising 63-day average, as well as reversing from the intraday lows to close above the 22850/40 low. This maintains the bullish pattern and keeps our bias leaning higher.”
“A break above 23380/430 is still needed to reinforce this pattern and open up even more important medium-term resistances starting at 23955 and stretching up to 244090/115.”
“Support remains at 22670/610, below which would negate the ‘triangle’ to leave the market trapped within its range again, with support then seen next at 22495/55.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges below 1.19 after robust American figures
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 after US personal income and personal spending beat expectations . The dollar was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY tumbles below 105.50 as Japanese PM Abe quits
USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign. The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.33 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33 and off the 8-month highs after upbeat US data boosts the dollar. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates.
Canadian economy falls 38.7% in Q2, better than expected, USD/USD falls
Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada declined by 38.7% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. USD/CAD is edging lower as the figure is better than expected and amid dollar weakness.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.