Nikkei 225 seen at 23,300 at end-2020 – Reuters poll

According to a Reuters poll of strategists, the 2020 outlook on the Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, remains tepid amid expectations of bleak corporate earnings and uncertainty over Japan’s political leadership.

Key quotes

“The median estimate of nearly 30 analysts and fund managers polled Aug. 12-25 put the Nikkei benchmark at 23,300 at the end of 2020.

That is 11% higher than a Reuters poll in May that forecast the index at 21,000 at year’s end, but the latest poll still shows a limited upside compared to current market levels.

The Nikkei is expected to rise to 24,000 by June next year and then rise to 24,750 at the end of 2021.

The Nikkei has more room to gain next year but is likely to lag other major bourses.”

