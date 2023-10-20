Nikkei 225, Hang Seng decline on eroding risk appetite, surging US Treasury yields

- Asian equities extend losses due to the global bond market downturn.
- Investors adopt a cautious stance due to the escalation of fear of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
- Chinese market experienced losses over concerns about the property sector.
Asian stocks face continued losses on Friday, driven by a global bond market downturn that is eroding risk appetite. Additionally, investors are adopting a cautious stance, concerning the potential escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The prospect of higher interest rates in the US is unfavorable for regional markets as it diminishes their appeal for risk-oriented investments. Additionally, it imposes restrictions on the inflow of foreign capital into the region.
At the time of writing, China's SSE Composite Index is down by 0.27% to 2,997, Shenzhen Component Index has declined to 9,620, down by 0.36%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell to 31,375, decreased by 0.18%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down by 0.41%, Korean KOSPI declined to 2,382 and Taiwan's Weighted Index has down by 0.20%.
Chinese stocks experienced losses on Friday over lingering concerns about the country's property sector, which has offset the positive impact of data indicating stronger economic growth.
The uncertainty surrounding a potential default by Country Garden Holdings has left traders cautious about Chinese assets. The beleaguered property developer reportedly missed a crucial payment on its international bonds this week, leading to increased wariness among traders.
The Japanese equity market experienced a decline as data on Friday revealed that consumer price index inflation exceeded expectations in September.
A key indicator of inflation, closely monitored by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), continued to hover near over 40-year highs. This suggests that underlying inflationary pressures in the Japanese economy are persistent and resistant to significant changes.
Asian technology stocks faced significant pressure this week due to a spike in global bond yields. The anticipation of higher interest rates has led to a decline in the attractiveness of growth stocks, impacting the performance of technology shares in the region.
The significant declines in major chip stocks SK Hynix Inc and Samsung Electronics contributed to the overall negative impact on South Korea’s KOSPI index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
