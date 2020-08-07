NFP: Recovery in the labor market remains intact, but the pace is slowing – Wells Fargo

The official employment report was released on Friday with number above expectations. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the labor market’s recovery remains intact but they warn that with the pace of re-openings slowing in recent weeks, however, further gains will be more incremental and a full recovery is years away.
Key Quotes:
“Across the private sector, job growth eased up broadly, but most major industries continued to chip away at earlier job losses. That suggests a broader hit to employment beyond the industries most immediately impacted by social distancing efforts has not manifested in a material way, at least not yet.”
“Despite another sizeable increase in jobs in July, nonfarm payrolls have yet to recover even half of the jobs lost since February. Payrolls remain 12.9 million below pre-pandemic levels, a bigger hole than at even the worst point in the aftermath of the Great Recession. Additional gains will be slower-going.”
“Today’s payroll data are already a bit stale with figures capturing the week of July 12-18. Since then, initial jobless claims have been little changed. At the same time, other high frequency readings on the labor market suggest a notable slowdown in the pace of activity. The initial bounce from widespread re-openings is now behind us. Further improvement will occur in fits and starts and depends on the course of the virus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.1800 amid escalaing US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD dips sub-18 after the US reported an increase of 1.763 million jobs in July, better than estimated but pointing to a deceleration. Escalating Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and fiscal talks are eyed.
GBP/USD resumes decline, weighed by UK concerns, US-China conflict
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3050 as the dollar got a sudden boost from mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever.
XAU/USD drops $50 from record highs to the $2020 area
Gold prices are falling sharply on Friday, trading below $2040/oz at the moment. Earlier on Friday, the yellow metal reached at $2075, a new record high.
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Gold retreated from the recent highs, but the sentiments are still bullish. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside, some altcoins are demonstrating strong gains. ETH/BTC stopped the downside correction and settled at $0.03300.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.