The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the October jobs report on Friday, November 4 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
Expectations are for a 200K rise in Nonfarm Payrolls following the 263K increase in September while the US Unemployment Rate may increase to 3.6% from 3.5% prior.
Commerzbank
“We expect job creation of 220K. The unemployment rate is likely to rise slightly to 3.6% after the unexpectedly sharp decline in September.”
SocGen
“For October, we expect NFP to rise by 300K, faster than the 263K reported in September. Payrolls grew an average of 562K per month in 2021 and in the first half of 2022 they grew at a 444K pace. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.5%, but we view a further decline to 3.4% as highly likely very soon. With employment gains above a 150-175K range per month, there is pressure for the unemployment rate to drop. We estimate the 150-175K pace as representing growth in the working-age population.”
Deutsche Bank
“The headline consensus is at +190K (DB at +225K vs. +263K previously) with private at +195K (DB at +225K vs. +288K previously). We expect the unemployment rate to stay at 3.5% but the consensus expects it to tick up to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings are expected by the street to dip from 5% to 4.7% (DB at 4.6%).”
Danske Bank
“We expect to see relatively strong jobs report with another 220K employed.”
NBF
“Hiring could have slowed down in the month if previously released soft indicators such as S&P Global’s Composite PMI are any guide. Layoffs, meanwhile, could have stayed very low judging by the level of initial jobless claims. With these two trends cancelling each other, payroll growth could come in at 175K. The household survey is expected to show a similar gain, a development which could leave the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.5%, assuming the participation rate stayed put at 62.3%.”
RBC Economics
“We expect employment growth will likely lose more momentum October. We expect a 150K increase in jobs alongside a tick higher in the unemployment rate, but to a still low 3.7%.”
CIBC
“The jump in initial jobless claims early in October included the impact of Hurricane Ian, and claims remained elevated into the payrolls survey reference week, suggesting that hiring could have cooled to a 175K pace. That’s also consistent with the deterioration seen in the Conference Board’s labor differential, the softening in job openings in recent months, and caution amongst businesses as the demand outlook has dimmed. Moreover, with the prime-age participation rate hovering around its pre-pandemic level, there is little room for continued, outsized job gains. That would likely leave the unemployment rate a tick higher at 3.6%. We’re slightly below the consensus, which could nudge bond yields and the USD lower.”
Citibank
“US October Nonfarm Payrolls – Citi: 190K, prior: 263K; Private Payrolls – Citi: 170K, prior: 288K; Average Hourly Earnings MoM – Citi: 0.4%, prior: 0.3%; Average Hourly Earnings YoY – Citi: 4.7%, prior: 5.0%; Unemployment Rate – Citi: 3.5%, prior: 3.5%. Employment growth in recent months is slowing back towards pre-pandemic pace (100-300K per month). We expect further slowing into next year with monthly job losses as demand cools further.”
Wells Fargo
“While overall growth prospects have weakened considerably, we expect employers to continue to hire at a solid pace in the near term and forecast payrolls to increase by 190K in October. We anticipate the unemployment rate will hold steady at 3.5% in October and look for average hourly earnings to rise 0.3% over the month.”
TDS
“We look for slowing job growth in the October labor market report from 263K in September to 220K. The unemployment rate likely rose from 3.5% previously to 3.7%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates gains below 0.9800 ahead of Lagarde, US NFP
EURUSD is consolidating the recovery gains below 0.9800 in early Europe. Upbeat sentiment contributes to the typical pre-NFP trading amid the US Dollar repositioning. Firmer yields and hawkish Fed keep bears hopeful. Lagarde's speech eyed as well.
GBPUSD clings to recovery gains above 1.1200, US NFP in focus
GBPUSD is holding onto the recovery gains above 1.1200 as risk flows return early Friday, triggering a corrective downside in the US Dollar. The Fed-BoE policy contrast continues to limit the pair's rebound, as the focus shifts to the US NFP report.
Gold climbs above $1,640 amid USD correction, US NFP eyed
Gold price is extending the rebound towards $1,650, as the US Dollar Index corrects after failing to cross 113.00. The market mood remains buoyed while Treasury yields trade higher ahead of the US NFP data.
Will Ethereum price slide to $1,350 over the weekend?
Ethereum price has consistently performed better than Bitcoin in the recent past, but this outlook could be coming to an end. Investors can expect ETH to trigger a correction to stable levels. Market participants should note that this is a short-term bearish move.
The world needs soft jobs data from the US
Investors got the policy pivot they were looking for this week; unfortunately, not from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but from the Bank of England (BoE) instead.