NFP: Overall job and income growth are holding up – Wells Fargo

The July NFP report showed the economy added 164.000 jobs, in line with expectations. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, overall the labor market is holding up, even if the pace of improvement is slowing.
Key Quotes:
“At its meeting earlier this week, the FOMC characterized the labor market as “strong” and the July payroll report did nothing to dissuade that view. Employers added 164K jobs in July, nearly spot on with expectations. Usually that would be a sufficient number of jobs to chip away at the unemployment rate, but the jobless rate remained at 3.7% as labor force participation edged up again.”
“Average hourly earnings rose 0.3%, improving the 12-month change to 3.2%. That pace remains within the range of the past year, where earnings growth looks likely to stay in the near term. The share of small businesses planning to raise compensation fell to nearly a two-year low in July. More tariffs may threaten wage growth by squeezing businesses’ costs.”
“Consumers are expected to do the heavy lifting for growth in the second half of the year as investment and trade are hampered by the ongoing trade war. Growth in labor income, however, suggests spending may moderate.”
The labor market is not the Fed’s primary concern at the moment. With wage growth showing few signs of sending inflation much above the current rate and trade-related uncertainty threatening to dent confidence, we still expect the FOMC will increase policy accommodation over the next few months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.