New Zealand trade balance coming up, but watching coalition decision - ANZ

New Zealand trade balance coming up, but watching coalition decision - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that they expect overseas trade figures for August to show a monthly trade deficit of $520m, which is actually around half the size of the deficit seen in August months since 2012.
Key Quotes:
"Our Business Outlook survey for September comes with the focus on whether increased political uncertainty has dented sentiment at all. The lack of election clarity, while perhaps not a surprise for local participants, has spooked international investors to a degree.
And you’d have to think that until a coalition decision is made, that uncertainty will at least cap the topside for kiwi.
But stepping back from the election, we still retain a mildly negative bias for kiwi over the medium-term as some of the relativities previously supporting it (relative growth and interest rates, global liquidity cycle etc) lose their lustre to a degree."
