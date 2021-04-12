New Zealand: RBNZ expected to keep rates unchanged – UOB

The RBNZ is seen keeping the policy rate at 0.25% at its meeting later this week, noted Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann.

Key Quotes

“For now, we think that negative interest rates are a risk but an increasingly low one.”

“Our call remains for the OCR to be unchanged at 0.25%.”

“More likely, further quantitative easing will be implemented. We see the RBNZ boosting the Funding for Lending program and its asset purchases.”