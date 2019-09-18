New Zealand Q2 Balance of Payments: Pretty average – ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offer their afterthoughts on New Zealand’s Q2 Current Account data released earlier on Wednesday.
Key Quotes:
“The annual current account deficit narrowed from an upwardly revised $10.8bn in Q1 to $10.2bn in Q2 (or in ratio terms, by 0.2%pts from 3.6% of GDP to 3.4%).
In seasonally adjusted terms, the current account deficit narrowed $0.1bn from Q1, led by a narrowing goods deficit, with exports posting a decent lift.
New Zealand’s net international liability position widened $2bn from Q1 to $165.9bn, but was broadly stable as a share of GDP at 55.3%.”
