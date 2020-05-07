New Zealand Finmin Robertson: New Zealand will remain among least-indebted of peer nations

New Zealand's Financial Minister, Grant Robertson has crossed the wires and said, " New Zealand will remain among least-indebted of peer nations."
Key comments
- Sees opportunity to break housing shortage.
- Net debt will rise well beyond previous targets.
- Expects budget deficits for an extended time.
- Budget economic outlook will be `sobering'.
Meanwhile, we have the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's inflation expectations today. These are expected to drop sharply in the Q2 update, given the scale of the economic downturn. The Q1 read came in at 1.9%, just below the target midpoint.
NZD/USD traded from 0.6070 to 0.6010 overnight, weakened by prospects of milk supply and trodden down by the US dollar's resurgence. Analysts at ANZ bank explained that the bird "looks to be under a bit under pressure this morning, with no real smoking gun other than perhaps continued EUR weakness and the question marks about the direction of CNY, with trade tensions brewing and talk that China might abandon a numeric growth target this year."
A break below 0.60 would be ugly technically, and the downside risks look to have the upper hand, but short term it’s in a 0.6010/0.6075 channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are Aussie/China Trade Balance data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
Thursday morning in Asia is likely to be a busy affair for the AUD/USD pair traders. Any upbeat Trade Balance figures may offer immediate upside to the AUD/USD pair but could escalate the US-China tussle and may weigh on the quote afterward.
USD/JPY recovers from 106.00 as Tokyo begins the trading week amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY bounces off the seven-week low. The pair’s recent bounce could be attributed to the broad US dollar strength amid trade war fears. Virus updates, US-China headlines will be the key ahead of the busy day post-Asia.
Gold consolidates with buyers buying the dips
Gold bulls buying the dips as geopolitical backdrop improves for safe-haven trades. US administration strengthened its belief that the origins of the virus are related to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.
WTI drops below $24.00, 50-HMA on the spotlight
Having failed to extend the bounce off 50-HMA, WTI June Futures down 1.20% on a day, amid the initial few minutes of Thursday’s trading. A seven-day-old ascending trend line adds to the support. Buyers look for entry beyond the immediate resistance line.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.