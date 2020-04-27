New South Wales Premier Berejiklian: Two adults allowed to make a visit to someone in a home from May 01

The Premier of Australia’s biggest state (as per population), Gladys Berejiklian, recently announced a small easing in the coronavirus (COVID-19) led lockdowns.

Key quotes

Two adults will be able to go and visit anybody else in their home-based on care, on the basis of reducing socialization and everybody's mental health. If you have younger children, you will be able to bring them with you on the visit and they will not count towards the ‘two adults’ total.

FX implications

While the news should have ideally helped the AUD/USD, the pair showed no reaction while taking rounds to 0.6460 by the press time of early Tuesday morning in Asia.