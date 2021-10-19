Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price and Forecast: Will Q3 earnings after the close be enough?

- Netflix is due to release earnings after the close Tuesday.
- Is Squid Game the global hit to drive new subscribers?
- NFLX stock has rallied strongly ahead of those results.
Netflix (NFLX) shares continued to perform strongly on Monday with results just around the corner. The stock has been very strong for some time, setting new all-time highs on the back of the global success of Squid Game. Netflix (NFLX) will release earnings after the close today, but we feel the price is already reflective of strong performance, and it will be hard for the stock to maintain recent momentum unless the results are truly blowout results. Recent earnings releases are once again strong, but for this move in Netflix (NFLX) stock to continue, earnings and subscriber numbers probably need to come in over 20% ahead of expectations.
In FXStreet's view, the risk-reward is to the downside. Trading as we know is about analyzing risk-reward scenarios and putting as little capital down for as much reward as possible. Monday saw global markets rally strongly as yields dropped as the day progressed. Risk-on was the theme, and Netflix was not to be left out with a gain of 1.54% to close at $637.97.
Netflix 15-minute chart
Netflix key statistics
|Market Cap
|$279 billion
|Price/Earnings
|65
|Price/Sales
|11
|Price/Book
|25
|Enterprise Value
|$250 billion
|Gross Margin
|42%
|Net Margin
|
16%
|52-week high
|$646.84
|52-week low
|$463.41
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|buy $633.24
Netflix (NFLX) stock news
The closest aspect to watch on Q3 earnings will likely be subscriber numbers. These have been slowing since the boom at the start of the pandemic. Competition from Disney+ and Apple TV has increased, and people have also returned to normal activities. The big question then is whether Squid Game can arrest the recent decline in subscriber growth. Netflix is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 and revenue of $7.48 billion.
Why is Netflix (NFLX) stock up?
As mentioned, the stock has surged on the success of Squid Game but also on the risk-on nature of markets yesterday. A weak opening was quickly discarded by markets as yields dipped and the market ignored surging energy prices and inflationary fears.
Netflix (NFLX) stock forecast
The flag pattern remains intact. Usually, this is a continuation pattern, so let us see how this plays out after earnings. The lower range of the flag is support at $625. Breaking here is bearish with a target of $600 in a quick move. Note that yesterday, despite Netflix closing higher, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossed into a bearish signal.
FXStreet view: Neutral, bearish below $625.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1650, recovering ground to clinch three-week highs. The pair cheers risk-on mood-led decline in the US dollar. Treasury yields pullback, as poor US industrial data tempers hawkish Fed’s expectations. Focus on ECB and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.3800 on USD selloff
GBP/USD extended its rally in the European trading hours and reached its strongest level in a month above 1.3800. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the BoE rate hike expectations ahead of UK CPI data fuel the pair's upside.
XAU/USD targets $1791 on turnaround Tuesday
Gold price jumps 1% as the US dollar keeps losing ground across the board. Retreat in Treasury yields, risk-on mood aid the rebound in gold price.
Stellar's XLM won't face the same legal issues in the US as Ripple did
Ripple and XRP are still battling with the SEC nearly a year after the lawsuit was first filed. Due to the inherent similarities between the target space of XRP and XLM, some speculate that the regulators might target Stellar next.
Netflix (NFLX): Will Q3 earnings after the close be enough?
Netflix (NFLX) shares continued to perform strongly on Monday with results just around the corner. The stock has been very strong for some time, setting new all-time highs on the back of the global success of Squid Game.