NCLH Stock Price: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings torn between insider selling and covid vaccine hoeps

NYSE: NCLH has been holding onto its gains ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Recent selling by insiders is somewhat weighing on Norwegian Cruise Line shares.

Bookings for the upcoming summer season may rise amid vaccination campaigns.

When an insider sells shares, it is never a positive sign. Rober Binder, who sold over 90,000 NYSE: NCLH shares at an average price of $24.76 and raked in some $2.3 million. Is the move by Norwegian Cruise Line's Vice-Chair a sell signal?

While Binder's move may be worrying for some, shares have been cruising higher, closing at $25.41 as of Thursday. Friday's premarket trading is basically showing little change. Investors seem t to shrug off Binder's move.

What is next for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?

NCLH Stock Forecast

Investors now have a second reason to be optimistic on NCLH shares – Moderan's COVID-19 vaccine is approaching approval fur usage in the US. An advisory committee at the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has given its nod to emergency authorization and final approval is likely shortly.

The first reason to rise is the FDA's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab already distributed across the US and also in Canada and the UK . Immunization against coronavirus is critical for cruise companies that have an elderly clientele. The older and he unhealthy are set to receive the inoculation first, during the winter.

The mere expectations of getting a shot in the arm and becoming protected from the deadly virus may push people to book cruises for the next summer. The Christmas holiday – that for some will be lonely due to social distancing – is a perfect opportunity to dream of pleasure on the high seas.

Is NCLH stock a good buy? Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has had a rough year but has bounced amid vaccine news. While there may be more room to run, waiting for reports about bookings reports around Christmas may be a prudent step.