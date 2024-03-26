- Natural Gas prices slides lower and turns flat for this Tuesday.
- Traders are sending gas prices higher after both Russia and Ukraine attacked gas storage facilities on both sides.
- The US Dollar Index eases further and could soon test 104.00.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) prices are falling back to flat, giving up earlier gains with European gas markets dragging US gas markets lower. Meanwhile, in the Middle-East, the understanding between the US and Israel is falling back to a low level after the US abstained from vetoing the ceasefire deal in the UN Security Council. This heightens tensions in both the Middle East and Ukraine, with investors pricing in the possibility of increasing supply disruptions.
Meanwhile, the DXY US Dollar Index is descending for the second day in a row this week. Traders are sending the Greenback lower with some help from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), which set a stronger Yuan fixing for a second day in a row. Adding to this, markets are doubting that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times this year after recent inflation numbers pointed to an uptick. The Greenback is also seeing some profit taking after its stellar performance last week.
Natural Gas is trading at $1.84 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas news and market movers: Europe undercuts US gas market
- European gas prices are following the decline in oil prices with the heating season in Europe closing off at a gas surplus.
- Missile attacks between Russia and Ukraine are intensifying with Russia targeting energy and Gas storage facilities in the country.
- Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said, Bloomberg reports, that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is planning to ask the US administration for a sanction waiver for “political and technical” reasons to secure the waivers. Pakistan signed a 25-year deal for a Gas pipeline with Iran.
- Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. told Bloomberg it might face serious losses after it is unable to find new buyers for specialized vessels built to serve a Russian liquefied natural gas facility that it is now subject to sanctions. The ships are so specific they would only be bought by third parties that will still want to work with the Russian Gas facility.
- Gazprom PJSC reported that it has begun constructing natural Gas lines to integrate the Power of Siberia pipeline with the Far East’s local gas distribution network. This way Siberian gas would soon flow towards China and the broader region.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Europe is a drag for the US gas market
Natural Gas prices are no longer consolidating with a breakout at hand on Tuesday. From a technical perspective, a runup higher should follow suit. With Russia building up further pressure on Ukraine and Israel feeling left behind by the US, supply risk increases, with a quick rally to $2.00 possible.
On the upside, the key $2.00 level needs to be regained first, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) coming in as well. The next key mark is the historic pivotal point at $2.13. Should Gas prices pop up in that region, a broad area opens up with the first cap at the red descending trend line near $2.21.
On the downside, multi-year lows are still nearby with $1.65 as the first line in the sand. This year’s low at $1.60 needs to be kept an eye on as well. Once a new low for the year is printed, traders should look at $1.53 as the next supportive area.
Natural Gas: Daily Chart
Natural Gas FAQs
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remained underpinned by 0.6500
AUD/USD was unable to gather upside traction and attempt a recovery in the context of further Dollar gains and dominating risk-off mood ahead of key data releases in the US docket.
EUR/USD maintained the bearish tone near 1.0800
A rebound in EUR/USD remained elusive for the second session in a row on the back of the continued bid bias in the Greenback and thin trade conditions prior to US PCE and the Easter holidays.
Gold aims to challenge the $2,200 level
Gold retreated to the $2,180 area after facing rejection near $2,200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower toward 4.2%, however, XAU/USD regained its traction and rose above $2,190.
Bitcoin price defends $69K amid rumors of Morgan Stanley approving BTC ETFs on its platform
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hold above the $69,000 threshold for the third day as markets anticipate the month of April, which will bring the much-anticipated BTC halving.
The other terminal rate: How far will policy rates be cut?
Recent communication by the Federal Reserve and the ECB has made it clear that the first cut in official interest rates is coming. Both central banks are saying the same -it depends on the data- but the ECB communication is more opaque than that of the Federal Reserve.