Natural Gas Price News: XNG/USD drops more than 2.0% below $3.00 on energy market consolidation

- Natural Gas begins Monday’s trading with a downside gap after two-week uptrend.
- Slightly upbeat US Natural Gas production, fears of slower China economy and US holiday allow XNG/USD to pare recent gains.
- Bears remain off the table amid geopolitical, environmental fears suggesting supply crunch.
- Risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse amid US Labor Day Holiday.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) began Monday’s trading with a downside gap and printed the biggest daily loss in three weeks so far even as the energy instrument recently bounced off its intraday low to $2.82 amid the market’s indecision.
In doing so, the XNG/USD fails to justify the price-positive headlines from the energy industry, mainly surrounding the supply and demand forces, amid the market’s consolidation as the US traders cheer the Labor Day holiday.
Reuters conveyed the latest US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data to suggest a 4.0% jump in the Gas output versus a slump in the number of rigs drilling for gas, to an average of 121 in August 2023 from a peak of 159 in April 2023, per Reuters. With this, the XNG/USD traders cheer the US Dollar’s positioning for this week’s US ISM Services PMI, especially when the US-China tension escalates and China braces for more privatization of the economy, per the latest comments from China President Xi Jinping.
Further, the fears of natural calamities roiling the gas supplies and allowing the XNG/USD to remain firmer also put a floor under the Natural Gas price.
The reason for the XNG/USD positioning could be linked to the US Dollar’s sustained run-up, as well as the headlines suggesting higher Gas inventories, to around 132 billion cubic feet versus the prior ten-year seasonal average on Aug. 25.
Moving on, the supply–demand scenario keeps the XNG/USD buyers hopeful despite the latest pullback. As a result, headlines about China and other risk catalysts will be important for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Friday’s Gravestone Doji candlestick on the daily chart keeps the Natural Gas price pressured towards the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support of around $2.76 unless the quote stays firmer past the previous day’s top of $3.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
