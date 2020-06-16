Natural Gas Price: Extra weakness in the pipeline

In light of preliminary readings for Natural Gas futures markets from CME Group, open interest went up by around 20.8K contracts at the beginning of the week. In the same direction, volume reversed the previous drop and rose by around 91.4K contracts.
Natural Gas Prices Forecast
Monday’s continuation of the pessimism around prices of the commodity was against the backdrop of rising open interest and volume, opening the door for a deeper retracement in the near-term at least.
That said, Natural Gas is navigating the $1.75 area, levels last seen in mid-April. Against this, initial contention is located at $1.681 (April 16) followed by the 2020 lows in the $1.57 area recorded earlier in April. On the other hand, monthly tops beyond $1.90 emerge as the next hurdle ahead of the key barrier at the $2.00 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds on high ground amid mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, advancing as markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is set to show improvement and US retail sales are eyed.
Forex Today: Double stimulus talk downs dollar ahead of Powell's power-play, US retail sales
The market mood is "risk-on" once again, as the Fed announced buying corporate bonds and lawmakers discuss infrastructure spending. Investors shrug off coronavirus concerns ahead of Powell's testimony and all-important retail sales.
Gold: $1735 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls
The solid recovery staged by Gold (XAU/USD) from near 1700 levels lost leg once again below the critical resistance at 1735, as the prices look to extend the reversal heading into European trading. Cautious Powell, weak US data to help bulls clear $1735?
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.