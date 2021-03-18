Natural Gas Futures: Further losses look unlikely

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

In light of advanced prints for Natural Gas futures markets from CME Group, open interest went down for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by around 2K contracts. On the other hand, volume partially reversed the previous drop and rose by around 3.4K contracts.

Natural Gas looks supported near $2.45/MMBtu

Prices of Natural Gas remain side-lined in the lower end of the recent range. Wednesday’s pullback was amidst declining open interest, showing that further decline is out of favour for the time being. In this regard, the key 200-day SMA around $2.45 per MMBtu should offer decent contention.

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

