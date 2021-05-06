Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels

- Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) approaches key support levels.
- Nasdaq underperforming as big tech suffers despite record results season.
- Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) looking to break trend support.
The Nasdaq sits at a key juncture as it opens for trading on Thursday. Recent strong earnings from big tech have put the spotlight on the underperformance of the Nasdaq versus other major indices. We can see below how pronounced this has become over the last month. Is the Nasdaq the canary in the coal mine?
For now, the Nasdaq is just holding key support at the trendline but it looks likely to break as Thursday progresses. This level is currently 13445. This level may function well as a buy the dip strategy as the 50-day moving average support comes in just below.
A break of this area and the Nasdaq will target the 100-day moving average at 13,147 and an ultimate test of the lower trendline at 12,500.
The trend is assuredly negative in the short term. We can see how well the 9 and 21-day averages held the move on the way up and now the Nasdaq has broken both. The repeated failure at breaking the 14,060-14,070 range was a catalyst. This move was confirmed by the muted reaction of the Nasdaq to record-breaking results from the likes of Facebook, Apple and Amazon to name but a few.
The admittedly lagging but useful indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirmed this failure to breach 14,060-14,070 by flashing a crossover sell signal. The RSI was also warning us of growing stretched valuations but has since retraced as price has fallen.
Nasdaq Key levels
|Support
|Resistance
|13,495 50-day MA
|13,699 9 & 21 day MA
|13,445 channel
|14,060 -14,070 highs, line
|13,296 March 16 high
|13,147 100-day MA
|12,500 channel
|12,209 March 3 low
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author is short SPY. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
