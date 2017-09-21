N. Korea’s Ri: ‘It could be the most powerful detonation of an Hydrogen bomb in Pacific’

South Korea’s state news agency, Yonhap, out with more details on the latest warning issued by North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho late-Thursday that N. Korea may conduct the most powerful test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

Ri noted: “It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific. We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un."