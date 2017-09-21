N. Korea’s Ri: ‘It could be the most powerful detonation of an Hydrogen bomb in Pacific’By Dhwani Mehta
South Korea’s state news agency, Yonhap, out with more details on the latest warning issued by North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho late-Thursday that N. Korea may conduct the most powerful test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.
Ri noted: “It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific. We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.