Solid-state polymer batteries are being tested for Mullen ONE cargo van.

Mullen is now one month out from a shareholder meeting on December 15.

MULN shareholders will vote on a reverse split to comply with NASDAQ listing requirements.

MULN stock has lost 30% of its value in the past five sessions.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has embarrassed its shareholders once again. The NASDAQ Composite closed up 2.37% on Tuesday on the back of a lower inflation reading that has stock market investors calling an end to interest rate hikes, while MULN crashed more than 6% on Tuesday but pared back some loses to close 2.7% lower at $0.1818.

More specifically, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed no headline inflation between September and October, owing largely to falling gasoline prices. Even when energy and food were stripped out though, US inflationary pressure was largely absent. This gave Wall Street the notion that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected, and the stock market surged in response.

Mullen stock news: Testing out solid-state batteries

Mullen’s share price can’t seem to catch a break. MULN stock looks prepared to mark its sixth-straight daily loss on Tuesday despite broad market excitement.

Even though Mullen’s news drops are exciting these days, they are largely ignored by the market. The electric vehicle (EV) company said on Monday that it has begun “calibrating” new solid-state polymer (SSP) batteries at its new "high-energy" facility in Fullerton, California. These SSPs should eventually provide the Mullen One delivery van with a longer battery range and thus draw in a greater swath of corporate customers.

For instance, Mullen says initial testing shows the Mullen One cargo van has about 110 miles of range with its existing lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) battery. The new SSP battery packs should give the same vehicle about 190 miles of range. Furthermore, this 73% increase in range would make the Mullen One the industry leader among US Class 1 commercial vehicles.

The Fullerton facility also has production capabilities, and Mullen hopes to one day produce as much as 1 GWh per year worth of battery packs at the plant. For now, the company will focus on calibrating the new battery pack design in December and then begin test driving it in the first quarter of next year.