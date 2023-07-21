Share:

Mullen stock discovers support near $0.15.

Volume is tapering off for MULN over past 10 sessions.

Mullen to hold event in Mississippi for first production of Mullen Three.

Bollinger Motors is also releasing its B4 cab chassis.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.

One of the most popular penny stocks among traders, MULN typically trades directionally at least 10% over the course of a week and often more than 20%. Barchart.com, for instance, estimates the MULN beta at 2.17, meaning that it is more than twice as volatile as the overall market.

Though the week has not finished yet, volume thus far is below the past five weeks. Trading volume has been tapering off since the first full week of July.

At the time of writing, MULN stock is trading 0.2% higher in Friday’s premarket, while NASDAQ futures have advanced 0.5%. The market as a whole looks optimistic in the lead up to the opening bell.

Mullen stock news: EV semi truck cabs rule the summer

On Thursday, Mullen announced a date for a launch event held to celebrate the unveiling of its Mullen Three cab chassis electric semi truck. The event will be held on August 24 and will feature factory tours, executive presentations and vehicle demonstrations.

The event will take place at Mullen’s 120,000-square-foot Tunica, Mississippi plant, where it builds both the Mullen Three and its Mullen One electric delivery van.

“We are now in the final stages of vehicle production readiness and look forward to customer deliveries,” said CEO David Michery. “We are excited to open up the Tunica assembly plant for tours and vehicle demonstrations.”

The Mullen Three is a class 3 commercial vehicle that comes with an 11,000 gross vehicle weight rating and 130 miles of battery range. This truck can pull bodies up to 14 feet long that weigh over 5,800 lbs. The semi features a tight turning diameter of 38 feet.

Additionally, on Thursday, Mullen’s majority-owned subsidiary Bollinger Motors announced that it had begun pilot production of its class 4 electric chassis cab. The vehicle would compete with the Mullen Three but beats it on most metrics. The B4, as it’s called, can carry a payload of 7,080 lbs and has a battery range of 185 miles.

Bollinger Motors will complete the first five vehicles by the end of August and a total of 20 units by the end of the third quarter. The company is building these vehicles in partnership with Roush Industries at its plant in Livonia, Michigan.

Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab





