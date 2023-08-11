- Mullen Automotive initiated a 1-for-9 reverse split that begins trading at new post-split price on August 11.
- MULN share price closed at $0.1130 on Thursday but opens Friday at post-split price.
- Mullen stock needs to remain above $1 for at least 10 consecutive trading sessions to remain in compliance with NASDAQ exchange rules.
- Mullen has begun manufacturing class 3 commercial EVs in Mississippi.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has barely failed to achieve the $1 price tag necessary to keep its listing on the NASDAQ exchange despite a reverse stock split. The company enacted a 1-for-9 reverse stock split that it won approval for at the August 3 shareholder meeting.
MULN stock is trading down 2.2% at $0.9950 in Friday’s premarket, just under the $1 threshold. NASDAQ futures have shaved off roughly 0.2% at the same time.
Mullen stock news: Second reverse stock split puts MULN above $1
This is already the second reverse split Mullen enacted in 2023. Back in early May, Mullen went through with a 1-for-25 split that briefly pushed the share price up to $1.60. But CEO David Michery and the company immediately began a massive share sale policy at that time to raise money for the fledgling electric vehicle (EV) company that pushed the share price back down near $0.10.
Since Mullen’s board won the right to enact a reverse split at its recent shareholder meeting of between 1-for-2 and 1-for-100, it is somewhat surprising that the board did not lunge for a higher post-split share price. The post-split price is only narrowly above NASDAQ’s compliance threshold of $1.
Mullen needs to keep the share price above $1 for at least 10 consecutive trading days but no more than 20. In a press release, the company readily admitted this was the case.
“There is no guarantee the Company will meet the minimum bid price requirement,” the statement released on Thursday reads.
NASDAQ listing rule 5810(c)(3)(H) has other caveats as well. Rule 5810(c)(3)(H) states:
“Staff may, in its discretion, require a Company to [maintain a bid price of at least $1.00 per share] for a period in excess of ten consecutive business days, but generally no more than 20 consecutive business days, before determining that the Company has demonstrated an ability to maintain long-term compliance. In determining whether to require a Company to meet the [minimum $1.00 bid price standard] beyond ten business days, Staff will consider the following four factors: (i) margin of compliance (the amount by which the [bid price is above the $1.00 minimum standard]); (ii) trading volume (a lack of trading volume may indicate a lack of bona fide market interest in the security at the posted bid price); (iii) the Market Maker montage (the number of Market Makers quoting at or above $1.00 and the size of their quotes); and, (iv) the trend of the stock price (is it up or down).”
This gives the NASDAQ exchange a whole lot of leeway in determining Mullen shareholders’ fate. On the bright side, management reiterated its earlier announcement that it plans to begin buying up to $25 million worth of shares once it files its next 10Q, so that policy should push up the share price to a safer level.
Some existing shareholders will also gain additional equity since Mullen has decided not to issue any fractional shares and instead “round up” units of less than nine shares to the next whole share figure. For example, shareholders with 100 shares on August 10, will be given 12 shares on August 11 instead of 11.1 shares (i.e. 100/9).
In other news, Mullen announced this week the start of production for its Mullen Three EV semi truck cab. Mullen has already received $79 million worth of purchase orders for 1,250 Mullen THREE class-3 EV trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group and MGT Lease Company, and the first batch will be delivered later this month.
The class-3 commercial vehicle is being built at Mullen’s Tunica, Mississippi plant. The Mullen Three has an MSRP of $68,500 before tax subsidies.
Mullen Automotive FAQs
What is Mullen Automotive?
Mullen Automotive is a publicly-traded development-stage electric vehicle company based in Brea, California that typically uses outside partnerships to manufacture its vehicles. The company was founded in 2014 and currently sells self-designed electric delivery vehicles. Besides its commercial offerings, Mullen plans to begin manufacturing its Mullen FIVE EV crossover in late 2024 or early 2025. Mullen Automotive went public on the NASDAQ exchange through a reverse merger in late 2021.
Who is the team behind Mullen Automotive?
David Michery has been the company’s CEO since he founded and incorporated the company in 2014. The existing company came from the merging of CODA Automotive and Mullen Motor Cars through acquisition. Michery is joined by Chief Financial Officer Jonathan New, Chief Commercial Officer John Schwegman and President of the Automotive Division Calin Popa.
What vehicles does Mullen Automotive currently offer?
Through a partnership with Randy Marion Automotive Group, Mullen distributes its Mullen One delivery van that has an electric range of 110 miles. Through an agreement with a Chinese manufacturer and distributor based in Ireland, the company also distributes the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV in Europe. In July 2023, Mullen will begin commercial production at its facility in Mississippi of its Class 3 EV Cab Chassis long-haul truck for immediate delivery. Through its 60% ownership stake in Bollinger Motors, Mullen will also reap the benefits of that company’s B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck, as well as other commercial vehicles in the future. The Mullen FIVE crossover vehicle is not slated for production until at least late 2024, but it is already taking reservations.
Why does MULN stock trade for such a low share price?
Mullen has been diluting its stock since going public in late 2021. This is because the company as of yet currently has little revenue from operations and no profits. The stock has fallen over 99% since the company’s reverse merger in November 2021, and the rapid dilution is mostly to blame. Taking into account Mullen’s 1-for-25 reverse stock split on May 4, 2023, Mullen had 33,338,727 shares outstanding on September 30, 2022, but 126,281,274 shares on March 31, 2023. The company is allowed to sell up to 200 million shares under current authorization.
Mullen stock forecast
Mullen stock continues in its long-term downtrend. To reach an uptrend, MULN stock needs to overtake or close above the July 6 high at $2.89. The first sign of any bullish breakout will be a move above the 21-day moving average, which is now at $1.20. Historical support remains at the $0.90 level, which held up MULN shares at the start of July.
MULN daily chart
Mullen Automotive stock has barely failed to achieve the $1 price tag necessary to keep its listing on the NASDAQ exchange despite a reverse stock split. The company enacted a 1-for-9 reverse stock split that it won approval for at the August 3 shareholder meeting.