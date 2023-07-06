Share:

Mullen hired a law firm to take naked short sellers to task.

MULN stock has gained 57% in Thursday’s premarket.

Mullen stock has jumped from $0.10 to $0.27 in just 48 hours.

22 cargo vans sold to dealershiop in late June become first product revenue.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has gained 57% in Thursday’s premarket to trade up to $0.27.

A popular penny stock, Mullen's share price tacked on another 11.4% afterhours on Wednesday following the regular session’s 69.4% explosion. The reason behind the rally was Mullen management hiring a law firm to go after naked short sellers.

MULN stock lifted up from $0.10 at the start of Wednesday trading to just above $0.19 per share by the close of the afterhours session. This is likely due in part to short sellers closing some of their positions, resulting in a short squeeze.

Mullen stock news: Hiring Christian Attar law firm

The euphoria surrounding Mullen stock is a product of the company hiring the Christian Attar firm to bring charges against alleged naked short sellers and others who it believes have attempted to manipulate the MULN stock price. Naked short selling is when a market participant sells short a particular stock without first borrowing actual shares. This illegal practice allows traders to short more of a given stock than the number of tradable shares existing in the market.

Formerly called the Christian Levine Law Group, Christian Attar will work in partnership with Warshaw, Burstein and LLP to combat the alleged market manipulation. Mullen said it has received reports from a company called ShareIntel that such naked short selling has occurred in the recent past.

The most recent information shows that slightly more than 27 million shares of MULN stock was sold short, according to financial news website Benzinga.com.

“Since our announcement on April 28, we have been actively investigating naked short selling, and we now have enough intel to have the law firm actively investigate and, where justified, take action against any market manipulators using naked short selling, spoofing or other illegal acts,” said CEO David Michery in a statement.

Lost on no one is that the electric vehicle manufacturer’s extreme dilution in the first half of 2023 is the major culprit in the MULN share price losing nearly 98% of its value this year alone. In order to ramp up production of its Mullen One delivery van and its Mullen Three cab chassis, Mullen sold on the order of 2.3 billion shares and/or warrants. This grew the overall share count by about 10 times over.

Mullen had a cash position of $235 million as of June 23, which Michery says should give the company a 12-month runway at least. Mullen can also finally leave its mantle as a “pre-revenue” company behind. On June 29, the company announced that it had sold 22 Mullen One EV cargo vans to Randy Marion Automotive – a dealership based in North Carolina – for $308,000. This is the first official revenue the company has received, and it will be reported on Mullen’s second-quarter results.