Share:

Mullen Automotive issued pre-funded warrants, according to a filing on Monday.

MULN stock traded down to $0.6060 on Tuesday – a new all-time low.

NASDAQ futures are slightly down in Wednesday’s premarket session.

Lucid Group raised $3 billion in late May to fund its ambitious production growth.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock dropped 13.1% on Tuesday to $0.6060 – a new all-time low when early May’s reverse stock split is taken into consideration. The continued sell-off on Tuesday despite any new headlines was likely caused by another round of dilution. On Monday, Mullen filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) about a recent issuance of common stock and warrants to Acuitas Capital.

Mullen Automotive stock news: Acuitas Capital bought a lot of shares to dump

On June 5, Mullen sent a filing to the SEC explaining its latest funding initiative. Mullen requires lots of cash to meet production targets as it is currently ramping up its assembly line at a factory in Mississippi in order to build the Mullen Three, an electric long haul truck chassis.

Right now its Mullen One electric delivery van is on the lot, awaiting orders at Randy Marion Automotive Group’s enterprise dealerships nationwide, but automotive production requires heavy investment. The much bigger Lucid Group (LCID), another EV maker in California that differs from Mullen due to its eye on the luxury segment of the market, just sold another $3 billion worth of common stock in order to burnish its production budget.

The June 5 filing shows that Acuitas Capital paid $20 million for 19,493,071 shares of MULN common stock and pre-funded warrants that can be exercised for 8,074,124 shares of common stock. The warrants can be exercised immediately at a price of $0.001 per share. Acuitas may already be exercising these warrants this week, thus causing the share price to drop precipitously.

Mullen separately issued Acuitas 50,999,310 warrants exercisable for common stock at a price of $0.7255 per share. As this price is above the current share price, Acuitas likely will have to wait awhile to exchange them for common shares. Altogether then, the Mullen filing means that the share count could expand by more than 78.5 million shares. Since there were 218 million shares at the end of the first quarter, considering the May 4 1-for-25 reverse stock split, this deal with Acuitas capital would itself dilute shares outstanding by about 36%.

Mullen Automotive FAQs What is Mullen Automotive? Mullen Automotive is a publicly-traded development-stage electric vehicle company based in Brea, California that typically uses outside partnerships to manufacture its vehicles. The company was founded in 2014 and currently sells self-designed electric delivery vehicles. Besides its commercial offerings, Mullen plans to begin manufacturing its Mullen FIVE EV crossover in late 2024 or early 2025. Mullen Automotive went public on the NASDAQ exchange through a reverse merger in late 2021. Who is the team behind Mullen Automotive? David Michery has been the company’s CEO since he founded and incorporated the company in 2014. The existing company came from the merging of CODA Automotive and Mullen Motor Cars through acquisition. Michery is joined by Chief Financial Officer Jonathan New, Chief Commercial Officer John Schwegman and President of the Automotive Division Calin Popa. What vehicles does Mullen Automotive currently offer? Through a partnership with Randy Marion Automotive Group, Mullen distributes its Mullen One delivery van that has an electric range of 110 miles. Through an agreement with a Chinese manufacturer and distributor based in Ireland, the company also distributes the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV in Europe. In July 2023, Mullen will begin commercial production at its facility in Mississippi of its Class 3 EV Cab Chassis long-haul truck for immediate delivery. Through its 60% ownership stake in Bollinger Motors, Mullen will also reap the benefits of that company’s B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck, as well as other commercial vehicles in the future. The Mullen FIVE crossover vehicle is not slated for production until at least late 2024, but it is already taking reservations. Why does MULN stock trade for such a low share price? Mullen has been diluting its stock since going public in late 2021. This is because the company as of yet currently has little revenue from operations and no profits. The stock has fallen over 99% since the company’s reverse merger in November 2021, and the rapid dilution is mostly to blame. Taking into account Mullen’s 1-for-25 reverse stock split on May 4, 2023, Mullen had 33,338,727 shares outstanding on September 30, 2022, but 126,281,274 shares on March 31, 2023. The company is allowed to sell up to 200 million shares under current authorization.

Mullen stock forecast

Mullen stock has been setting new all-time lows since early March, and there is no reason for it to stop in the near term. Mullen burned about $68 million in the first quarter of this year, and that figure should rise as it begins production of the Mullen Three in July. Expect MULN stock to fall back to its pre-reverse stock split price of $0.06 before entreaties from the NASDAQ exchange cause management to file for another reverse stock split. NASDAQ-listed companies are not allowed to trade below $1 for an extended period of time.