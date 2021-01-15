Moderna Inc (MRNA) Stock Forecast: Surge gives investors a shot in the arm as it prepares to deliver 1 billion doses in 2021

-
NASDAQ:MRNA gains 4.56% as broader markets rally on Biden’s stimulus optimism.
-
The Swiss government becomes the latest country to order the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.
-
Moderna announces three new vaccines for the seasonal flu, Nipah virus, and HIV.
NASDAQ:MRNA is riding high after CEO Stephane Bancel announced that the company is slated to distribute over 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the end of 2021. Investors embraced the news as shares of Moderna rose by 4.56% on Thursday to close the trading session at $129.72 as it continues to climb back from the late year beat down it took as new strains of the novel coronavirus started to emerge. The stock price dipped close to $100 on December 31st, but has rebounded nicely in the first couple trading weeks of 2021.
Switzerland announced it is the latest Moderna client as the European nation ordered 7.5 million doses of mRNA-1273, as the country battles through a surge of the virus at the end of 2020. In other Swiss news, drugmaker Lonza is awaiting approval to begin making active ingredients for mRNA-1273 which could boost Moderna’s supply chain in Europe, which remains one of the hardest hit regions in the world.
MRNA stock price
Moderna also announced that it has three new non COVID-19 vaccines coming down their pipelines for HIV, the seasonal flu, and Nipah virus, which should be ready to enter Phase 1 of the clinical trials at some point in 2021. The vaccines are said to include components that will help fight against SARS-CoV-2 as well, which is the virus strain that results in COVID-19. Perhaps word of Moderna’s success is spreading as a recent poll in the United States shows growing support in receiving the vaccine after initially it was met with skepticism by Americans.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.2150 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground in response to Biden's stimulus presentation, which failed to reveal new measures and may consist of tax hikes. The Fed's dovish pledge weighed on the greenback earlier. US retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%
GBP/US has bounced off the lows but still trades below 1.37. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
Gold remains trapped between 50 and 200-DMA ahead of US data
Gold (XAU/USD) trades on the front foot this Friday amid dovish comments from the Fed Chief Powell. However, gold’s further upside remains elusive, as the safe-haven demand for the US dollar is on the rise.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
US Dollar Index: Looks consolidative near-term
DXY remains in a consolidative-mode and manages well to keep the trade above the 90.00 mark for the time being.