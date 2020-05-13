Mnuchin: We're going to slowly open the economy which will bring jobs back

In a fox news interview, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says this will be a pretty bad quarter, but if we open economy carefully, subsequent quarters will improve.

Mnuchin says if "we need to spend more money down the road to aid economy, we will do that, but not in a rush to do so this week."

Mnuchin says "we're going to slowly open the economy which will bring jobs back."

There is a risk of too much damage to economy if US waits too long to reopen.

