Mnuchin weighs lending program for struggling oil companies

Bloomberg News reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he’s considering the creation of a government lending program for U.S. oil companies, who are looking for federal aid as they cope with a devastating plunge in prices.

“One of the components we’re looking at is providing a lending facility for the industry,” Mnuchin said in a Bloomberg News interview on Thursday. “We’re looking at a lot of different options, and we have not made any conclusions.”

He would not say whether the lending program would be housed at his agency or at the Federal Reserve, which has created a number of loan facilities for businesses suffering from the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Treasury Department would need permission from Congress to loan funds directly from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus passed last month. Oil companies may already be able to access a loan program the Fed created for “main street” businesses, Mnuchin said.

“Investment-grade companies will be able to either access the normal capital markets or will be able to access the Fed’s investment-grade facility,” he said. “That’s the priority.”