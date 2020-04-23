Mnuchin weighs lending program for struggling oil companies

Bloomberg News reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he’s considering the creation of a government lending program for U.S. oil companies, who are looking for federal aid as they cope with a devastating plunge in prices.
Lead paragraphs
“One of the components we’re looking at is providing a lending facility for the industry,” Mnuchin said in a Bloomberg News interview on Thursday. “We’re looking at a lot of different options, and we have not made any conclusions.”
He would not say whether the lending program would be housed at his agency or at the Federal Reserve, which has created a number of loan facilities for businesses suffering from the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
The Treasury Department would need permission from Congress to loan funds directly from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus passed last month. Oil companies may already be able to access a loan program the Fed created for “main street” businesses, Mnuchin said.
“Investment-grade companies will be able to either access the normal capital markets or will be able to access the Fed’s investment-grade facility,” he said. “That’s the priority.”
Key notes
- For oil companies that aren’t credit-worthy enough to tap the Fed, Mnuchin said he is discussing “alternative structures with banks.”
- “For them to fit into a Fed facility, they would have to fit into the normal constraints,” he said, rejecting the notion that the central bank would loan money to riskier companies.
- One key way the government could help rescue oil drillers’ finances would be to change a provision that requires a company’s debt to be investment-grade as of March 22 to qualify for the central bank’s bond-buying program.
In markets at the end of the week, the signs of further production cuts helped push crude oil prices higher. WTI is currently trading at $17.22, 36% higher than yesterday. However, there are still signs of stress in the market with tanker rates have been skyrocketing in recent weeks. Inventories at Cushing, the pricing point for WTI crude, are nearing the capacity of around 76mbbls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds buyers above 0.6350
Fresh bids emerged just above 0.6350, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD as markets seem to cheer the PBOC targeted MLF rate cut. Broad dollar strength amid risk-off could keep the recovery in check.
USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can't catch a break through 108
USD/JPY holding in familiar territory, the yen remains robust. The risk-off tone dominates with US stocks unable to break from the restraints of COVID-19 implications for the global economy and the Nikkei 225 sheds 0.75%, with 108 handle falling over the horizon.
US Durable Goods Orders March Preview: Ominous portents for consumption
Orders for long-lasting consumer and industrial goods are expected to confirm that a massive retreat in consumption is underway as the consumer and retail sectors reel from a historic collapse in employment.
Gold: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700
Gold snaps two-day winning streak, registers mild losses following the support line break. 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars ahead of $1,700 round-figures. Immediate falling trend line from the weekly top guards the recovery moves.
WTI rises to $17.50 as Kuwait cuts output
WTI jumps 5% in Asia, having found bids below $16.00 during the overnight trade. Kuwait has voluntarily cut output in response to the current market conditions. The recently signed OPEC+ deal will take effect on May 1.